London’s Harley Street has long been considered to be the home of some of the best private healthcare specialists in the world, and Raina Rodrigues (née Zarb Adami), with her chain of boutique medical aesthetic clinics, is one of them.

Apart from their London clinic, Aesthetic Virtue has now also merged with the newly-reopened Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace Malta. Both Athenaeum Spa and Aesthetic Virtue are renowned for their high-quality service and standards. The two establishments are both dedicated to offering an impeccable customer service while paying special attention to detail.

Whether it is muscular tension or the need to unplug, the newly-refurbished spa is the ideal place to get some pampering during this difficult year. For those looking for more specific treatments, Rodrigues and her team at Aesthetic Virtue are there to deliver. The spa also offers skin treatments like chemical peels and micro needling, or injectables like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. It also offers permanent laser hair reduction services.

The Aesthetic Virtue journey is uniquely tailored to each patient

Rodrigues, who is a qualified medical doctor with plastic surgery experience in Australia and the UK, has over 15,000 cosmetic treatments under her belt. She agrees that the partnership between her clinics and Athenaeum Spa is ideal.

“Aesthetic Virtue at the Athenaeum Spa brings clients an exceptional medical aesthetic service wedded with exquisite luxury,” says Rodrigues. “Built on over a decade of training and experience, the Aesthetic Virtue journey is uniquely tailored to each patient. Whether attending appointment in London’s Harley Street or at Athenaeum Spa, the same standard of service and expertise is a guarantee and a given.”

Apart from being dedicated to her profession, the Maltese-born doctor is also known for her friendliness and honesty, and for always putting her clients’ interests first, focusing on their individual needs and concerns.

The aesthetic side of Rodrigues’s practice is something she finds particularly rewarding.

“I became a medical doctor with the sole purpose of pursuing a career in surgery,” she admits. “I’ve always enjoyed being creative and working with my hands. Aesthetics is the work of all things beautiful and there is nothing better than the ability to help people feel better about themselves in a healthy and safe way.”

