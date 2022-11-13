The chairman of the Malta National Commission for UNESCO, Ray Bondin, attended the annual meeting of the national commissions at the UNESCO HQ in Paris, held in conjunction with the meeting of the executive board of UNESCO.

In bilateral meetings, Bondin discussed issues faced by the national commissions and also had the occasion to discuss with the director-general, Audrey Azoulay.

He also spoke about the UNESCO Art Camp being held in Malta next week when 22 artists from all over the world will meet for two weeks. The Art Camps are organised by the National Commissions at Malta and Andorra alternatively.