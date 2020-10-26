Scores of bags of rubbish were collected from l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa in a clean-up activity organised by the University Students’ Council (KSU) and a group of volunteers.
Chairs, carpets and other camping debris were all collected by a few dozen people who showed up for the event on Saturday afternoon. Mellieħa’s local council was also supporting the activity.
People from various age groups got busy for a few hours in the students’ council first clean-up activity of the year.
KSU said: “Everything, from full-sized carpets to cartridge cases, were scattered across the site frequented by campers, trekkers and hunters”.
It said it plans to hold more similar clean-ups in the future, adding it wishes “to emphasise the collective duty to take care of our scarce environment and to promote public access to public land”.
Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, along with the Miżieb woodlands, have recently been the subject of controversy following the government’s decision to assign stewardship of both areas to the hunters’ federation, FKNK.
