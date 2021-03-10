Leaders Marsa missed the chance to extend their lead at the top after they were held by San Ġwann in an eight-goal thriller at the Centenary Stadium.

While it had been San Ġwann who had been on top for most of the game, Marsa produced an incredible turnaround which, despite missing from the spot on one occasion, only saw them drop points after an Andrea Zammit goal just before the final whistle.

San Gwann goalscorer Zammit told the Times of Malta that scoring early helped the side on the day.

“We started strongly and scored a goal in the first minutes which was great,” the 17-year-old said.

“However, we conceded immediately which was quite a setback. Luckily, we got back into the lead and kept on fighting. After all those goals and their missed penalty, we got that boost to score the last goal.”

Marsa, without the suspended coach Ivan Zammit, will rue their late errors which cost them the win.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta