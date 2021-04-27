Pembroke Athleta will be in search of a new coach for the coming season after the departure of former mentor Thane Micallef on Tuesday.

Micallef, who led the side to a second-placed finish during the 2020/21 season, announced the news on his socials where he thanked president Alex Calleja, his coaching staff and his players who he said “started off as individuals, we became a group and we ended up as family”.

“It was an honour to work with such a group of dedicated players and I will always keep close to my heart the experiences and emotions which we shared over the past months,” Micallef said.

