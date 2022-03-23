Marsa FC’s hopes of Premier League promotion were dealt a heavy blow after they had two points deducted by the Malta FA’s Control, Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Wednesday.

The club has been handed a fine of €650 as well after the Malta FA found them guilty and therefore responsible for the violent conduct of their players. A decision which is subject to appeal.

“The Malta FA whilst showing solidarity with the match official in question, unequivocally condemns any form of violent behaviour and reiterates that violence has no place in football,” the Malta FA said in a statement.

