The Euro 2020 Cup is here and to celebrate this massive event, IZIBET are bringing you an exciting new competition. If you know your football, this will be a walk in the park! Challenge your wit and take part in a fun new quiz and you could be walking away with a Samsung 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV from Sound Machine! How awesome is that?

In order to take part, go to IZIBET’s Facebook page and follow the link that will take you directly to the quiz, or simply click here. Once you’ve registered and accepted the terms and conditions, you can play. As IZI as that! But that’s not all! You also get three chances to get your best score when answering the ten easy questions. The questions are timed, so be prepared. Lightning wits and speedy fingers will definitely come in handy. So, brush up on your Euro 2020 knowledge, play with IZIBET, and get your answers in! Who knows, you might be the one walking away with the 50-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV! The quiz is powered by Quizando.

Participation in the Euro 2020 IZIBET Quiz is free of charge, but for those who want to try their luck and their foresight in anticipating sports results, IZIBET operates Malta’s top retail high-street betting shops offering punters a range of markets to bet on. With the best odds on the island, players also have the option of betting online with the newly revamped website izibet.com. The state-of-the-art website gives players a platform to place bets at any time, from anywhere.

Aside from the premium sportsbook, IZIBET online showcases a fantastic casino with various slots, scratch cards, and live casino games for players to enjoy.

The in-store and online sports markets include sporting events from around the globe. There is also the option to play in the exciting new virtual sports markets as well as esports. IZIBET’s comprehensive sportsbook always gives punters something to look forward to. And this, of course, includes the Euro 2020 competition!

Izibet.com is powered by IZI Interactive, licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA/B2C/345/2016). IZIBET shops are operated by Gaming Operations Ltd (MGA/B2C/223/2011). Players must be 18 years and over. Play responsibly – visit rgf.org.mt.