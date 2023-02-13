Bayern Munich travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday knowing defeat in the tie will represent a failed season regardless of domestic triumphs.
After Saturday’s home defeat of Bochum, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann cut a frustrated figure and looked anything but a coach who had just masterminded another week atop the Bundesliga table with a comfortable 3-0 home win.
“There was too little movement” the 35-year-old said, promising “if we play like that on Tuesday, we won’t go any further (in the Champions League).”
Nagelsmann even threw a little warning to his starting XI on Saturday, saying his team “only got better after the 60th minute (when) the substitutions brought fresh momentum.”
