Ursula von der Leyen, the president-elect of the new European Commission, is the commission’s first female leader. Of the 27 politicians named as commissioners, 14 are men and 13 are women, including Malta’s nominee, Helena Dalli, who has been nominated for the equality portfolio.

Ms von der Leyen has made gender equality a cornerstone of her commission. In separating the equality portfolio from justice and handing it to Helena Dalli she has made a bold statement of intent about the importance she attaches to this issue.

Dalli arrives in Brussels for her European Parliament hearing next week with a record that includes a turnaround in Malta’s international reputation in human and civil rights, having helped to steer society from one deemed as deeply conservative to one that is becoming much more open, liberal and ready to embrace diversity.

Since 2013, she has helped take Malta to the top of the ‘Rainbow Index’ for LGBTIQ rights. She oversaw the transposition of the Istanbul Convention dealing with gender-based violence into Maltese law. She piloted the law that for the first time gave gay couples the possibility of having their union recognised by the State.

This was followed by marriage equality legislation while Malta was the first country to push forward legislation that banned harmful gay conversion therapies.

President-elect von der Leyen clearly recognises the experience, energy and acumen which Ms Dalli will bring to the task. Her selection is a vote of confidence in her ability to deliver.

In her appointment letter to Ms Dalli, Ms von der Leyen laid out the tasks expected of her to strengthen Europe’s commitment to “inclusion and equality in all its senses, irrespective of sex, racial or ethnic origin, age, disability, sexual orientation or religious belief”. Ms Dalli’s objective will be to raise awareness and promote equality across the European Union in a continent where attitudes towards race, religion and sexual orientation still rouse deep conservative and liberal divisions within and between countries.

The challenge she faces as commissioner will be huge. She has been tasked with hitting a wide range of targets. She will lead the fight against discrimination. She will promote the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability. She is to develop a new European Gender Strategy to address areas where women still face barriers, and she must make proposals on pay transparency.

The one shadow on this judiciously well-chosen appointment is whether the portfolio she has been allocated will allow Ms Dalli to exercise sufficient clout in protecting Malta’s interests in Brussels’ corridors of power (for example on taxation policy and migration).

Does the equality portfolio give her sufficient influence in the horse-trading between nations that inevitably goes on in the commission?

Having said that, the essence of influence in international political organisations is not simply what job title you hold – important though this is – or merely who you know.

It is also how competent the office holder is and the effort he or she makes to walk the corridors, meet people, lobby and project Malta’s limited soft power by punching above its weight.

This is part of the challenge that Ms Dalli will be facing if she passes next week’s parliamentary test. It is on these criteria that her tenure in Brussels will be judged.