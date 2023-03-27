On March 11, 2020, the World the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and the whole world went into a mandatory lockdown. The next two years wrought massive health, societal and global economic changes, the consequences of which we continue to experience today.

The pandemic lasted just short of two years as people started to gradually return to their office and businesses returned towards a sense of corporate ‘normality.’ The business world experienced a strong sense of optimism that was brought to a rather abrupt end on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Today, the business environment faces mounting challenges such as supply chain challenges, talent shortage, rising transportation costs and high customer expectations.

These collective disruptions tend to trigger different and sometimes serious business impact. However, we are also living in an era where technological advancements are acting as a catalyst towards evolving business processes and activities.

Undoubtedly, the early adoption and continuous drive to effectively embrace technology often reflects itself through marked business growth.

Technology applications have enhanced the pace and output of various business activities such as marketing, promotions, sales, and accounting. From internal operations to the external output of the activities, from minute processes to major activities, multiple aspects of the business need the use of technology today.

However, never overlook the fundamental concept that technology is always the tool, and never the actual solution.

About iMovo

iMovo Limited is an innovative market leader in advisory services related to digitalisation and Customer Experience (CX) solution provision. Starting out as a pioneer in the field of CX, more than a decade ago, iMovo today supports clients across a number of markets including UK, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, and the Middle East.