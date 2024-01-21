Following extensive discussions and endless promises from FIFA that they will finally regulate the conduct of football agents in a proper manner, the world governing body rolled out a new regulatory framework called the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) in 2023 which replaced the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.

The FFAR were meant to come into full effect on October 1, 2023.

Despite the new FFAR allegedly falling in line with the European Union’s report on sports policy as well as the Council of Europe’s report on football governance, nonetheless the FFAR were met with various challenges to some of the provisions found within them from various football agents across the globe.

On May 24, 2023, the German Football Association (DFB) and FIFA were prohibited by the District Court of Dortmund from enforcing specific provisions within the FFAR following the granting of a preliminary injunction against them.

