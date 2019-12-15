A psycho-educational course on the challenges faced by adolescents was organised by Gozo Gene­ral Hospital’s Psychology Department and the Child and Young People’s Services. Topics cover­ed included loneliness in adolescence, communication between parents and teenagers, eating disorders and the excessive use of the internet.

The course was concluded with a presentation by Laner Cassar on self-harm. Dr Cassar also presented certificates to the participants who completed the course (pictured above).

Speakers during the course included Pamela Portelli, Tania Farrugia, Maria Grech Brincat and Dr Cassar.