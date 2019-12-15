A psycho-educational course on the challenges faced by adolescents was organised by Gozo General Hospital’s Psychology Department and the Child and Young People’s Services. Topics covered included loneliness in adolescence, communication between parents and teenagers, eating disorders and the excessive use of the internet.
The course was concluded with a presentation by Laner Cassar on self-harm. Dr Cassar also presented certificates to the participants who completed the course (pictured above).
Speakers during the course included Pamela Portelli, Tania Farrugia, Maria Grech Brincat and Dr Cassar.