Higher costs of living, escalating flight costs, and reduced flight connectivity have impacted the English Language Teaching sector, leading to a drop in the junior market according to the Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations (FELTOM), coupled with the absence of Unaccompanied Minor travel options from ‘budget’ carriers which has also impacted this segment.

In its latest report, FELTOM revealed a promising start to the year, with member schools experiencing a remarkable 40.2 per cent increase in student arrivals compared to 2019, the year considered as a benchmark when compiling quarterly comparative reports.

Figures in fact had soared from 10.5k in 2019 to an impressive 14.7k in 2023. Additionally, there was an 18 per cent surge in the total number of student weeks, reaching 39k from the 33k recorded in 2019.

This led FELTOM member schools and the broader sector to anticipate a robust performance, potentially surpassing the 2019 numbers but unexpected challenges in the second and third quarters of 2023 led to a 19 per cent drop in student arrivals in Q2 and a 12 per cent decline in Q3 compared to the corresponding periods in 2019.

Interestingly, a 13 per cent decrease in the number of student weeks was registered during Q2, with figures plunging from 51k to 44k student weeks. But despite this decline, the Average Length of Stay (AVLOS) marginally increased from 2.6 weeks to 2.8 weeks during the same period. Conversely, the summer months witnessed a seven per cent decrease in student weeks, falling from 63k to 53k.

“Notwithstanding these challenges however, Malta continues to maintain its status as a sought-after destination for English Language Teaching travellers and FELTOM remains committed to the growth of the sector and will continue its efforts to navigate these challenges,” said FELTOM CEO Caroline Tissot.

“Despite the number of challenges in recruitment and other areas, this year has overall been a positive and encouraging one for the industry with interest and bookings at healthy levels, which make us look at 2024 more confidently,” added Sue Falzon, CEO of the ELT Council.

Currently, there are 34 licensed ELT Schools in Malta and Gozo, of which 15 are represented by FELTOM.