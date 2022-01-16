Undoubtedly, 2022 is shaping up to be a critical year on many fronts, in particular with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent survey published by the World Health Organisation, the pandemic has disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93 per cent of countries worldwide.

The survey indicates that the pandemic is increasing demand for mental health services. Bereavement, isolation, fear and loss of income are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones. Many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use, insomnia and anxiety. Meanwhile, COVID-19 itself can lead to neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation and stroke.

The work of global organisations, researchers, public health officials, countries, government officials, and clinicians who worked together to create effective measures of infection control and subsequent treatment is to be praised. They continue to do so by sharing resources, research data, ideas, and by putting into effect laws and regulations that can further advance scientific research. Without the collaborative efforts of such entities, the world would not have the vaccines and treatments we now possess for diseases that were once considered deadly, such as tuberculosis, tetanus, polio and influenza.

“Good mental health is absolutely fundamental to overall health and well-being,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “COVID-19 has interrupted essential mental health services around the world just when they are needed most. World leaders must move fast and decisively to invest more in life-saving mental health programmes – during the pandemic and beyond.”

As Christians, we are called to embrace with gratitude the advance of science and medical research. But we are also called to abide by our Christian values in the face of such hardship. The Word of God is always proclaimed with abundant grace, but in such trials and tribulations we must listen and act to make it flesh in us. As St Paul wrote to the Philippians (4:6-7): “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Romans 8:38-39 declares that “for I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord”. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, God is guiding his people. No virus will ever be able to separate us from God’s love and power. He will continue to fight for us, but we must trust in his plan.

We must believe with confidence that God is in the world and will bless our small human efforts to protect our planet and build communities that promote everyone’s well-being

We must believe with confidence that God is in the world and will bless our small human efforts to protect our planet and build communities that promote everyone’s well-being. If we welcome the light and let it shine in us and through us, no shadow will overtake us, and no darkness will overcome us.

gordon@atomserve.net