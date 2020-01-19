Medical doctor Georgiana Farrugia Bonnici spent some time in India doing voluntary work at an orphanage. She shares her thoughts and feelings with the aim of encouraging others to follow suit.

I always had this wish to do voluntary work around the world as not everyone is as fortunate as we are to live in a well-established country. And I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to embark on this particular voluntary work experience in India with my husband, Hector, through Mission4Changes.

We spent about 20 days in an orphanage, along with the sisters from the congregation of the Sacred Heart.

Being a medical doctor, I conducted physical examinations on all the children residing there, compiled medical reports to build their medical history (which was missing), and proposed a sustainable management plan to address their conditions.

Being an engineer, my husband evaluated all the buildings of the orphanage and gave his technical input on how to improve the structure, water and electricity plants, and also explored the possibility of investing in solar energy since the weather there is very warm.

We were also accompanied by Simon, Thomas and Christopher, whose role was to do maintenance work such as cleaning and painting. The building they worked on consisted of six bedrooms spread over two floors.

Some of you might ask why we seek to go so far to do voluntary work, especially when there are so many good causes to support in Malta.

Moreover, international readers might also question the purpose of going to India, a country which is the third largest economy in the world in purchasing power parity.

Both considerations are valid and correct.

Through this experience, we embraced the principles of the non-governmental organisation we worked for ‒ to support causes that are not common in Malta and to help those in need irrespective of religion or political orientation.

We have also had the opportunity to experience the great work done by missionary people. We all know Mother Theresa and all she did for the poorest of the poor. There is great benefit and satisfaction in seeing those in need develop and become independent in their own land.

Our journey to India was quite long and tiring. Soon after we landed, we were exposed to poverty and basic living conditions.

However, I cannot forget the welcoming smiles on the faces of the locals, despite their poor living conditions.

I also cannot forget the sight of ‘sacred’ cows roaming in the streets or the ‘tuk tuk’, the main means of transportation. Drivers are all very careful not to run over the cows. The beeping of cars on the streets can be heard all day and night.

Following a six-hour train journey, we arrived at the orphanage.

When we knocked on the main door, around 50 children and 10 Sisters welcomed us with a nice welcome song, cheerful clapping and typical Indian dancing. After that, they offered us a beautiful scented necklace made out of fresh flowers.

Later, we were offered a lunch that consisted of typical Indian food such as rice, chicken curry and chapatti, a type of flat, local bread. We all met again in order to distribute the donations of books, toys, clothes and other items that the Maltese people had given to us to give to the orphans.

It was at this precise moment that we began to realise how much these children appreciated our acts of kindness. They rely heavily on providence for their most fundamental needs.

The sun shone brightly on our second day at the orphanage, when our work experience was to begin.

Prior to visiting India, I had to process the fact that I was going to live in a remote and poor environment in which a doctor is expected to work only with a pair of hands, a warm heart, a diligent mind and, most of all, rely heavily on clinical signs elicited on physical examination as traditional bed-side investigations were not going to be available. As I had anticipated, adapting to this new way of practising medicine together and the exposure to poor living conditions was very challenging for me.

Just seeing the satisfaction and gratitude on the children’s faces upon grabbing a bite of our home-made sweets made our day

However, this has certainly improved my diagnostic skills and helped me become a better person.

Having said this, nothing could have prepared me for the most heart-touching moment of my life.

A sister brought an unfortunate baby boy to the clinic. He had been abandoned in a dustbin. I was so shocked to hear about this.

His umbilical cord was clamped but the stump had not completely worn off, meaning that he was only a few days old.

Georgiana Farrugia Bonnici with a group of children from the orphanage.

I froze because I thought human life was too precious to be treated as waste.

I had heard about these common encounters but I did not really think I would experience them on my very first working day there.

I examined the baby who I later referred to the nearest hospital for more observation and advanced medical care. Fortunately, he was discharged from hospital a few days later, returned safely to the orphanage and was given the name of Louis Akhil.

Through the help of God, as well as the pristine work of the Daughters of the Sacred Heart, we saved this child from imminent death and gave him the possibility of a much better future.

Throughout my medical mission, I met several other children with particular backgrounds.

Prince is a 10-year-old boy who was keen on visiting me at the clinic. He was interested in science and he wished to become a doctor.

I also met the bubbly Kalpana, who did not stop smiling throughout the medical examination, possibly because she was ticklish. She did not really have any previous experience with doctors.

There was also Ananiya, who had unfortunately suffered a major leg trauma as she was bitten by animals before being found abandoned in the streets.

Rohit suffers from a congenital condition that has left him with bilateral claw hands with both thumbs missing, which limits the mobility of his hands. However, he is still very active and you’d find him taking part in all kinds of activities.

Another beautiful child is Karishma, a four-year-old who was found abandoned at a train station along with her two siblings, Rohit and Anju.

Thanks to the Sisters, they are now all healthy and living happily in the orphanage.

Last but not least is Jyothi Michell, a promising teenager who learned the craft of candle-making. She now sells candles to earn something to share with her fellow friends.

My husband and I both celebrated our birthdays in India, in the company of adorable kids who are so much in need of love.

They sang Happy Birthday to us at breakfast and gave us presents. As a group, we really felt we were being appreciated for our voluntary services.

Two orphans ‒ Karishma and Nandini ‒ also had their birthdays in December. So we threw a small birthday party for them, and we baked some treats, including crepes and cakes.

Just seeing the satisfaction on the children’s faces upon grabbing a bite of our home-made sweets made our day. A great atmosphere, complemented by good food, music, balloons and toys, prevailed.

As the last day at the orphanage approached, we knew we would find it difficult to part ways. But every beginning comes to an end.

Once again, the sisters made sure we left the orphanage on a happy note. They presented us with a handmade ‘Thank You’ card made by the orphans. I will cherish its message for the rest of my life, and so will my husband.

These experiences were rewarding in many ways.

As a group, we were all prepared to fill time-limited practical needs in defined communities. Our tasks were primarily medical, engineering and maintenance-based. These projects kept us motivated and we felt more united once they were over.

The experience was about connecting with people, serving them and helping them achieve a better future. In doing so together, we left a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals.

Personally, the experience has provided me with an opportunity to use my professional skills as well as to serve and teach people of another culture.

In the process, I’ve changed as well. Seeing those poor living conditions made me re-evaluate my life’s priorities. Moreover, by seeing how happy others can be with whatever they might have has made me count my blessings.

Secondly, I widened my view of the world. I have learnt first-hand that many issues are not simply black or white but come in shades of grey.

Thirdly, I have learned to appreciate different cultures. I have learned so much about how others live.

Above all, I have also learned to slow down in my daily routine. As Europeans, we thrive on keeping busy. Smartphones beg for our attention and social media drive our interactions with the world. During a mission, you get to disconnect from this hectic way of living.

Although in the first few days one might suffer from withdrawal symptoms, I found such disconnection to be refreshing in the long run.

Another positive aspect is that we all made friends and built long-lasting memories along the way.

I grew closer to the children and all the kind-hearted people I had served. Now I will have plenty of memories to relive: the funny, the misfortunate, the heartfelt and the miraculous. I also realised that my faith has grown stronger.

I had to rely on my professional instincts, serving in a community where commodities like modern medicine were not readily available and witnessed some heart-touching and challenging cases. Through the help of God, we have all helped each other to find solutions, even when it seemed impossible.

If you have ever felt a calling to try such a life-changing experience, I encourage you to give it a go.

Everything changes when you go to the missions ‒ how you spend your time, energy and even your resources.

This challenging yet beautiful experience will certainly open your eyes to another way of living, and will let you experience God in a whole new way.

Georgiana Farrugia Bonnici is a 29-year old medical doctor and diagnostic radiographer.

For more information, send an e-mail to admin@mission4changes.org.