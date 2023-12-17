The commencement of the Mapfre Euromed International Championship, hosted by Malta Young Sailors Club, proved to be quite a challenge for the nearly 200 sailors from 30 countries participating in the four-day regatta.

Saturday morning, the conditions were characterised by light winds and strong swells, setting a demanding tone for the competition.

The fleet, encompassing the Optimist and ILCA Classes, faced difficulties due to the combination of light and shifty winds, coupled with swells reaching up to 1.5 meters. The Optimist fleet, in particular, struggled with consistent windshifts which resulted in racing delays. Despite these challenges, Race Officer Peter Farkas managed to run three races on the opening day.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...