The Chamber of Advocates said it "unreservedly condemns" threats received by Magistrate Nadine Lia in an anonymous letter.

In a statement, the Chamber said that "such criminal behaviour, intended to influence the serenity with which a member of the judiciary should be allowed to perform this delicate function, should never be allowed to happen in a democratic country which embraces the principles of justice".

Lia was warned in an anonymous letter that her career and marriage would be destroyed if she did not remove herself from a case concerning the defunct Pilatus bank.

According to the judiciary association, the magistrate received the letter at home, threatening her, her family and her work.

The Chamber said it is giving its full support to Magistrate Lia and to "all members of the judiciary who, like her, strive to serve the best administration of justice".

"The Chamber trusts that the police will take all the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrator of this criminal act will be investigated and prosecuted according to the law."

The magistrate has repeatedly refused to recuse herself from hearing a case filed by Repubblika against the police commissioner and the attorney general,

On Monday, Repubblika pushed its battle up to the highest court with a constitutional case, saying it was considering exploring avenues for justice in international fora if need be.

The NGO has argued that Lia is unfit to hear that case because of her ties to lawyer Pawlu Lia, her father-in-law.