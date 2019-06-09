The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and the Malta Employers’ Association have won the Support for Enterprise awards, the former with their project National Campaign to Promote Employment Opportunities, and the latter with their MEA Index – Online Toolbox for Business Entrepreneurs.

The winners will be representing Malta at the European Awards in Finland later this year.

