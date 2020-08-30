The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has appointed Edward Chetcuti as its new CEO.

Chamber president David Xuereb said the appointment of a CEO was the next step for the Malta Chamber to continue to meet and exceed the increasing expectations of its members and the business community.

Mr Chetcuti said being appointed CEO for the Malta Chamber was an incredible honour. “This is a credible, professional and non-partisan institution and our work needs to be at the highest level to reflect that,” he added.

Malta Chamber director general Kevin J. Borg said he looked forward to working with Mr Chetcuti in order to continue building on the success already achieved at the Chamber to date “by maximising our different but complementary skills in order to deliver higher levels of excellence for the benefit of the Chamber, our members and our employees”.

Mr Chetcuti worked with De La Rue since 2012 and was the first ever Maltese general manager of De La Rue Malta until he was promoted to International Director of Operations, overseeing the global business operation across Europe, Africa and Asia.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Management from the University of Malta.