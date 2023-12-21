The Chamber of Architects has expressed disappointment after the government failed to allocate funds it had promised it in July.

Chamber president Andre Pizzuto told the chamber's annual general meeting that assurances were given to the council in July 2023, shortly after the announcement of the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, that an annual budget of €150,000 would be allocated by the government to cover part of the chamber's statutory expenses. Yet, those promises were not honoured.

Meanwhile, the Real Estate Licensing Board was allocated €150,000, and Property Malta was allocated a further €300,000.

"The lack of a budget allocation by the government for the Kamra – particularly at a time when the construction industry is in crisis and in desperate need of investment in upskilling, establishment of standards, and effective enforcement (including the Kamra’s disciplinary processes) – is considered by the council to be politically short-sighted and negligent," the chamber said.

It called on the government to reconsider its position and provide it with the necessary funding so it may fulfil its statutory obligations to safeguard the public interest.

During his address, Pizzuto expressed his satisfaction that after negotiations that started in May 2021, the government had finally transferred €15,000 for the chamber to use as a deposit to initiate the development of an IT system to handle the new roles assigned to it by law.