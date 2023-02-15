The architects' regulating body Kamra tal-Periti has criticised the lack of accountability faced by "cowboy contractors" who engage in risky development practices, after dangerous demolition works in Birkirkara saw the resignation of the Building and Construction Agency chair.

On Tuesday footage emerged of demolition works in Psaila Street, Birkirkara, raining large stone blocks from a height of at least three storeys and crashing down onto the street below.

Former BCA chair Maria Schembri Grima is the project’s architect while the demolition was being carried out by Excel Investments, which is owned by Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli.

In a statement on Wednesday, the KTP said that while it had opened a malpractice investigation into Schembri Grima over the incident, the fact remains that the contractors involved would face no similar scrutiny and nor do they answer to any regulating body.

“Regardless of any professional shortcomings, no perit, whether acting as perit-in-charge or STO (site technical officer), can possibly control unscrupulous cowboys with questionable competence at the wheel of heavy machinery toppling over buildings into public spaces as witnessed in Psaila Street,” the KTP said.

While architects are rightfully heavily scrutinised, the KTP said, contactors have no comparable disciplinary procedures to hold them accountable.

“There is not even a license to lose,” they lamented.

“Without a deterrent of real and effective punishment, the industry is overrun by anarchy, which is tempered solely by the goodwill of those periti, developers and contractors who feel a moral and ethical obligation to uphold standards against all odds.”