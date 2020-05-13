The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has launched Chamber Fridays, a series of online recitals featuring musicians from Malta’s national musical ensemble.

Set in empty locations around Malta, including the Robert Samut Hall - the orchestra’s home - the concerts will be livestreamed on Facebook weekly.

Featuring different chamber formations in a wide array of musical works, the concerts will be aired every Friday at 7pm. MPO executive chairman Sigmund Mifsud said the project would “showcase the charm of classical music directly to homes”.

This initiative forms part of the MPO’s online programme as the orchestra diversifies its music-making in view of COVID-19.

MPO Tuesdays stream works performed by the orchestra in recent concert seasons whereas Thursdays are dedicated to features on classical music, tackling a wide array of subject-matters.

On Sundays, mini-biographies of some of the orchestra’s pioneering figures are shown.