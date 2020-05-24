The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is organising Chamber Fridays, a series of online recitals featuring musicians from Malta’s national musical ensemble. Set in poignant locations around Malta, including at the Robert Samut Hall ‒ the orchestra’s home ‒ the concerts seek to convey music to audiences through the digital media platforms.

Featuring chamber formations in a wide array of musical works, the concerts will be aired every Friday at 7pm. The MPO’s executive chairman, Sigmund Mifsud, underlined how the project would “showcase the charm of classical music directly to homes”.

This initiative forms part of the MPO’s online programme as the orchestra diversifies its music-making in view of COVID-19. #MPOTuesdays stream works performed by the orchestra in recent concert seasons, whereas Thursdays are dedicated to features on classical music, tackling a wide array of subject matter. In addition, on Sundays, mini-biographies of some of the orchestra’s pioneering figures are represented.

For information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.