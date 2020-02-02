The Chamber of Advocates has placed anti-money laundering as a high priority on its training agenda for this year, in a bid to support its members to be better equipped with the correct information and knowledge of compliance procedures, especially in view of the Moneyval Report published last year. The report called on the Maltese authorities to strengthen the practical application of measures to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism.

As part of its anti-money laundering drive the Chamber of Advocates reached an agreement with LEXCO, a company specialised in providing AML compliance services to legal professionals, notaries, accountants, auditors, CSPs and other subject persons. Through this agreement, the Chamber will be outsourcing the AML compliance services, which it provided until recently, to LEXCO, which is in a position to assist members of the Chamber of Advocates in carrying out more thorough and comprehensive customer due diligence.

“The Moneyval report places heavy responsibilities on Malta to strengthen its measures and procedures to step up its efforts to investigate and prosecute money laundering and to strengthen its supervisory system. The Chamber of Advocates is committed to supporting Malta in achieving the desired standards in this regard and has placed this commitment very high on its agenda for this year,” said Stefan Camilleri, the Chamber’s secretary general.

“Through our partnering with LEXCO, the Chamber will also be assisting its members to receive high level training and will provide the opportunity to acquire comprehensive skills in the field, while benefiting from a more practical approach to customer due diligence and customer risk assessment procedures,” added Dr Camilleri.

As a result of this agreement, the Chamber of Advocates are organising a number of anti-money laundering training and information sessions for lawyers throughout the year, in collaboration with LEXCO, Camilleri Preziosi Advocates and the FIAU.

The first session took place on Thursday at the Chamber of Advocates’ Conference Hall and was delivered by Malcolm Mallia from LEXCO and Diane Bugeja from Camilleri Preziosi Advocates. Other sessions will take place on March 4, May 7 and October 14.