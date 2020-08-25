Edward Chetcuti has been appointed chief executive of the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He previously worked with De La Rue, serving as its first-ever Maltese general manager for De La Rue Malta until he was promoted to International

Director of Operations overseeing the global business operation across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Chetcuti was also chairman of the Bulebel Tenants Association for four years.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business

management from the University of Malta.