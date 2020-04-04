The Chamber of Commerce has formed a thematic group aimed at creating various scenarios of what the post-pandemic landscape might look like, and developing strategic initiatives to address the 'new normal'.

“It is most clear that the Maltese and indeed the Global Economy which will emerge post the pandemic will look, feel and operate differently from we have assumed until today, David Xuereb, president of the Malta Chamber, said in a statement.

"There is no doubt that the economic, social and environmental landscapes will change permanently and these will have an effect on how all entities, will carry out their business in the future.

“We must prepare for and seize the opportunities ahead. The new normal will no doubt bring with it new challenges, but it will also offer new opportunities that will change everything we know.

"On top of it all, we must make sure to best use this time of introspection to think and plan well ahead with a spirit of empathy and solidarity towards those members of society who may be facing difficulties and with the highest levels of ethics in everything we do. We must hold high our unwavering set of values that will enable us to build a stronger society for all."

The Chamber said business organisations in a post-pandemic scenario would be expected to engage in different practices and change the manner in which they operate.

"Characteristics of organisations such as resilience will definitely come to the forefront when considering future investment while other characteristics which today are considered essential might need to be sacrificed," it said.

The group is led by Joshua Zammit and draws on the experience and expertise of leading CEOs, entrepreneurs and academics. Anyone wishing to contribute to the work of the group was encouraged to send an email on andre.fenech@maltachamber.org.mt