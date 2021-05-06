A new business section for recruitment agencies and employment services firms operating in Malta has been set up within the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

The new section aims to strengthen the voice of employment agencies by addressing regulatory matters, specifically those related to government agencies.

Lawrence Zammit, founding partner and director at MISCO Consulting Ltd, was elected chairperson of this new section.

“Employment services activities have increased significantly over the years as job opportunities grew and new career paths opened. This has encouraged a number of players in this sector to come together to ensure that there is a level playing field in the market and to encourage service providers to develop a more professional approach when servicing their customers,” said Zammit.

“The legislation regulating this sector has been in place since the mid-1990s. I do not believe it needs changing but it needs to be enforced. My expectation is that the through this new business section employment services would be placed on a more sound basis,” Zammit added.

Besides Zammit the five-member committee includes Josef Said from Konnekt Search & Selection Ltd as deputy chairperson, Naomi Barry from Fenlex Corporate Services Ltd, Robert J. Sultana from Commercial Services Bureau Ltd / Vacancy Centre and David Cutajar from People & Co. Ltd.