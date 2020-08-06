The Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Rwanda Private Sector Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of identifying areas of opportunity, and to create a level of trust between the two countries that will encourage entrepreneurs to partner each other.

Malta Chamber President David Xuereb said that the agreement would be instrumental to building bridges with a new area of interest for Malta’s business community.

“This is our first agreement of the sort with a sub-Saharan country,” Xuereb remarked.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Rwanda Private Sector Federation, who share several of our ambitions for collaboration and mutual growth. As Malta Chamber, together with our affiliated organisation Trade Malta, we are excited to tap into new opportunities and to grow together, with a special emphasis on key areas such as aviation, IT and FINTECH.”

The agreement provides for cooperation with the aim of promoting trade, investment and business co-operation opportunities among the business communities in the respective countries.

The parties agreed to facilitate actions leading to the promotion and development of commercial exchanges and economic co-operation between interested companies

The agreement was signed by Mr Xuereb and Stephen Ruzibiza, CEO, Rwanda Private Sector Federation.