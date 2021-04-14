Start-ups operating from the Kordin Business Incubation Centre (KBIC) will be provided an annual membership with The Malta Chamber of Commerce to help provide support and exposure for young business people.

The membership of KBIC’s start-ups will be covered through a contribution by Malta Enterprise.

The agreement was signed by Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia and the president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce Marisa Xuereb on Wednesday morning.

Minister Miriam Dalli, who presided over the signing said that such an agreement is an important step forward for start-ups.

“I believe in the potential start-ups have and how they benefit our country. It is no coincidence that Malta Enterprise provides the space for start-ups to grow,” said Dalli.

Through the agreement, each approved tenant from KBIC will have all rights and obligations afforded to any member of the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

KBIC is managed by Malta Enterprise. It currently hosts 13 companies operating in areas such as restoration services, game development, cosmetics, quality control, 3D printing and digital archiving.

The Chamber will provide additional services to KBIC members including advice and opportunities to meet established business people.

Dalli said that in the weeks to come, the ministry will provide more visibility and financial opportunities for start-ups, and find ways to entice more Maltese to start their own businesses.

Replying to questions, Dalli said that between March and April, when the partial shutdown was announced because of COVID-19, Malta Enterprise registered 800 new applications for the new wage supplement given to businesses.

She said the authorities remained determined to ensure that workers and businesses were protected during the pandemic so that they, and the economy, could recover quickly afterwards.