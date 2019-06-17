The Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has welcomed the setting up of the Building and Construction Agency, a precursor to a fully-fledged authority expected to be set up in the coming months.

The Chamber said it hoped this would be the first step in a target driven journey of raising quality standards and upholding ethical operations in the very active construction industry.

“The Malta Chamber has up till recently been very vociferous about the need for a complete overhaul of the construction industry, no less the establishment of an authority that would be tasked with tangibly raising the standards of this important industry.

“The Chamber’s calls remain unchanged, as it advocates a high-quality economy where mediocrity and sub-standards become a thing of the past and are replaced by a culture of excellence, where the current ‘good enough’ attitude is replaced by ‘nothing but the best’ within a specified time frame,” it said.

The new agency is tasked with the design, implementation and dissemination of policies together with the consolidation and review of laws and regulations in the form of a national building code as well as with carrying out all the necessary preparations to set up the Building and Construction Authority.

The Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers has also welcomed its establishment, which it said was "an important milestone in ensuring better regulation of the industry".

When announcing the new agency, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said: “We need to ensure that the building and construction industry is regulated uniformly and with a clear direction.

"The setting up of this agency was the next step before we finally set up the authority in the near future. We should also remember that a few weeks ago we carried out an important reform in the same industry to continue working towards more safety, responsibility and transparency. I am now looking ahead to the setting up of the Malta Construction and Building Authority.”

The Malta Construction and Building Authority will eventually consolidate the various current entities, in particular the Building Regulation Office, known as the BRO, the Masons Board and the Building Regulation Board, known as the BRB, under one authority.

This authority will not only focus on buildings during the construction stage but will also monitor the performance of completed buildings once occupied.