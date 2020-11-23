The Malta Chamber of SMEs has issued a guide to local Black Friday offers, aimed at encouraging sales from shops in Malta while observing COVID-19 precautions.

Black Friday, which this year falls on November 27, is used by retailers to offer sales and discounts on items. It is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"Black Friday is a very important day for businesses and consumers alike, and this year, despite all the challenges, will certainly be a good moment for business when compared to the rest of the year," the chamber said.

"From the feedback received so far both businesses and consumers are very looking forward to make the most of these few days during which special offers will be available.

The guide highlights which stores are offering Black Friday discounts, their locality and opening hours as well as which stores are making offers online and

providing a delivery service.



The chamber appealed to businesses and consumers to continue cooperating and observing their responsibilities.

The guide is available from the chamber's website or in the PDF below.

