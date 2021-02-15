The Malta Chamber of SMEs (formerly the GRTU) is one of the winners of the Civil Solidarity Prize awarded by the European Economic and Social Committee.

The award was given to the chamber in recognition of its support to SMEs during the uncertain COVID-19 times.

More than 225 nominations were submitted by civil society organisations across Europe.

The Civil Solidarity Prize was awarded to 23 organisations for initiatives made in the context of COVID-19. Each won €10,000.

Nominations were received from 27 countries.

The Malta Chamber of SMEs was praised for its project With You All the Way, which provided online advice and peer support to help thousands of SMEs adapt to the pandemic.

Chamber president Paul Abela said the chamber had made sure to be there for SMEs, helping them to use the COVID period to survive, retain employees, and emerge stronger.

The European Economic and Social Committee is an advisory body that assists the European Commission and the European Parliament. It is made up of representatives of employers, trade unions, social, occupational, economic and cultural organisations.