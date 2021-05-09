The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry recently created an international multipurpose virtual learning and networking platform, focused on aligning manufacturing and retail businesses to the requirements of a ‘new norm’.

Close to 220 business representatives from across 27 countries participated, facilitating around 135 business meetings among 63 manufacturing and retail operators, 78 service providers, 20 stakeholders and over 15 EU- funding project experts.

As part of its efforts to help companies innovate and grow with the support of Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), The Malta Chamber helped operators explore ways how to reinvent themselves with the aim of optimising use of technology and work processes, while facilitating their preposition to penetrate international markets.

Twenty-five EEN co-organisers partnered with The Malta Chamber for this event, recruiting companies from their countries.

Banking on its leadership legacy within the local manufacturing industry, The Malta Chamber showcased how in practice, technology and sustainable investments can help the industry overcome the hurdles between implementing initial scalable use cases and completing a company-wide rollout that captures full value of Industry 4.0.

Furthermore, it delved into how the retail industry finds itself striving to work towards a value proposition tailored, more than ever, to the online world, seamlessly to the physical one; advocating a supply chain which meets the need of an accentuated multi-channel dimension, enabling a transformation which includes a shopping process that increases mindshare, touchpoints, and complements the in-store experience.

Twenty speakers with various expertise streams participated in four thematic webinars within the digital platform. The participants were assessed by four experts covering various business, financial and technological specialisations; providing participants with an excellent opportunity to improve their unique selling proposition, and boost their visibility with potential buyers, international resellers, and collaborators.

Tech.MT, Bank of Valletta, EY Malta, RSM Malta, PT Matic and Western Union Business Solutions teamed up with The Malta Chamber to support the event.