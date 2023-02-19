The Malta Chamber of Scientists recently submitted its response to the public open consultation launched by the Education Ministry regarding the National Strategic Plan for Further and Higher Education 2022-2030.

The strategy highlights the improvements made in reducing the number of early school leavers and increasing tertiary education attainment, among other metrics. However, it remains worrying that according to the 2018 PISA report, Malta performs worse than the OECD average in reading, mathematics and science. Over time, the trend in science has been negative.

In parallel, there has been a continuous decline in the number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduates qualifying from Maltese higher education institutions. The chamber is concerned that there do not appear to be concrete plans in the strategy document to address these issues.

The chamber also noted that very little mention is made of innovation or creativity. Both are widely regarded as invaluable skills for the 21st century and indispensable for employment as well as self-fulfilment and a better quality of life.

The chamber underscored the importance of maintaining and introducing initiatives that support inclusivity and help struggling students to achieve minimum levels. Notwithstanding, it maintained that it is equally important to help gifted and talented students to achieve their full potential.

The plan suggests efforts to make vocational education and training (VET) more responsive to technological developments. The chamber maintained that improvements must be made in terms of budget allocations to the appropriate streams (e.g. STEM subjects require more investment than other areas), adequate human resources (including technical and administrative staff), and the simplification of procurement procedures to ensure adequate procurement in the appropriate time. The chamber said it is also very important to make an emphasis on recognition of prior learning (RPL).

The chamber added that the gender gap referred to in the plan is universal. While female participation tends to be low in STEM subjects, it is important to consider the opposite trend in health sciences and related programmes such as education.

The chamber also suggested that the plan be presented and discussed further with members of civil society, and that the taskforces proposed be underpinned by evidence-based research, including that undertaken by scholars in Malta, wherever available.