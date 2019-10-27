The Chamber of Engineers has conducted a study and commissioned a survey asking why fewer students were enrolling on the University of Malta’s B.Eng. (Hons) degree course. The study resulted in eight key findings, which are being used as a platform to draw up recommendations on which the chamber is focusing its efforts to improve the current situation. A delegation from the chamber recently presented a copy of the report to University rector Alfred Vella.

Chamber president Daniel Micallef said the chamber had already started to work on a number of initiatives to address this challenge and will continue spearheading future activities. Dr Micallef said: “The engineering profession is a fundamental cornerstone of every modern society. Educators have a pivotal role to play in portraying the correct picture of what an engineer is.

“When the industry invests in engineers, it effectively invests in critical thinkers who are nowadays fundamental to remain competitive. Salaries of engineers still have a long way to go in Malta compared to mainland Europe and if Malta wants to become a technological hub, salaries of professionals must reflect this ambition.”

The chamber had expressed concern at the negative trend in the intake of engineering students in 2017, during the presidency of Norman Zammit, and this triggered the setting up of a subcommittee to investigate the issue and the launch of the study and the survey as part a project entitled ‘Engineering Education in Malta: Paving in Way for Future Industry’. The project was conducted by a subcommittee led by Dr Micallef and which included Dr Marc Anthony Azzopardi, Dr Brian Zammit and Dr Daniel Buhagiar.

When the industry invests in engineers, it effectively invests in critical thinkers who are nowadays fundamental to remain competitive

The project’s aims were to determine whether the problem was a reality or a perception; to identify the reasons behind the declining numbers and to propose a way forward with solutions to address the issue. The study comprised a thorough analysis of the trend of students taking up the degree course. Successful graduates of the course are eligible for the engineering warrant as per the Engineering Profession Act – Cap. 321. The sub-committee also studied the critical points in students’ lives when they take decisions that may potentially lead to an engineering course, and the progression of students from such stages to the engineering course at the University.

Meanwhile, the survey was conducted among students, parents and educators and concentrated on their perceptions, attitudes. It also tackled students’ critical decision-making time points and the influencers on their choice of studies.

The study was financially supported by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) under the Voluntary Organisations Projects Scheme (VOPs).

For further information on the study and its results, visit the website below.

https://bit.ly/32oGhiI