A new business section dedicated to the sector of medical cannabis has been set up within the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. A

Chamber president David Xuereb said the chamber was being proactive in representing a new economic sector.

"As had been done in the past with numerous other emerging economic sectors, The Malta Chamber, shall support the operators in this new field as they set up within a developing legislative framework, as well as identify the correct eco-system to safeguard the sustainable growth of the sector,” he said.

Robert Spiteri is the chairman of the new executive committee. “We need to continue what we have successfully started and maintain an environment that is conducive to business, thereby ensuring that Malta is viewed as an attractive, reputable and competitive jurisdiction worldwide," he said in a statement.

The executive committee, is made up of Robert Spiteri as Chairman (Zenpharm Ltd.), Adrian Azzopardi as deputy chairman (ASG Pharma Ltd.), Matthew Deguara (Materia Malta Operating Ltd.), Angele Azzopardi (Natrix Sciences Ltd.), Christopher Busuttil Delbridge (Evolve), and Peter Paul Farrugia (A2W Pharma Ltd.).