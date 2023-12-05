The Chamber of Architects has welcomed the government's decision to extend by three years building permits whose expiry fell between November 10, 2023 and December 31, 2024. It recalled that a similar extension was granted during the COVID-19 crisis.

The chamber observed that in the coming months the building industry would undergo a restructuring, including the licensing of contractors, the new builders’ licence, new building regulations, the implementation of new regulations on energy performance and taxonomy and ESG compliance.

These reforms could result in delays as the industry adjusts and the government had acknowledged this reality by extending the validity of permits.

The chamber noted however that the way how the extension was promulgated created several anomalies. All permits whose expiry fell between 10th November 2020 and 31st December 2021 benefited from a total extension of six years, while those whose permits expired between 31st January 2023 and 9th November 2023 did not benefit from any extension. All others were granted an extension of three years.

The chamber called for such anomalies to be rectified.