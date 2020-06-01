The Chamber of Commerce, on Monday welcomed the prime minister's statement that all businesses will reopen on Friday but regretted the lack of detail in his address.

It said the reopening of all businesses was an important step in the right direction for the country to continue to achieve normality.

"The Malta Chamber however cannot but note the lack of detail in the prime minister’s press conference. Businesses and investors need clarity which is only derived from guidance and operational principles in order to operate properly," it said.

"It is important for the necessary information to be issued without delay, in order for businesses to be in a position to enact and put in place the necessary protocols and procedures for the expected changes on Friday."

The Chamber also welcomed the decision to reopen the ports and airport as of July 1 without the obligatory need of quarantine. In so doing, it is paramount that the strictest and clear health and safety protocols are adhered to, it said.

With regards to the opening of summer schools and childcare centres, it said it is very important that priority is given to families who require these services in order for the parents to be able to return to their work routines.

The whole of Maltese society has made great efforts to keep this pandemic under control by respecting the measures in place. We trust that this controlled and disciplined approach will continue in the weeks and months ahead," it said.