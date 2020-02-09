A delegation of the Chamber of Commerce led by its president David Xuereb presented the Chamber’s good governance document to President George Vella. Additional executive powers for the president, through constitutional reform, are among the proposals. The document, entitled ‘Ethical Business calls for Change – A Manifesto for Good Governance’, contains more than 60 concrete recommendations aimed at restoring Malta’s reputation. Earlier in the week Mr Xuereb also presented the document to Archbishop Charles Scicluna.