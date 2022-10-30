Farsonsdirect recently collaborated with Casa Ellul and Risette Restaurant for an exclusive Champagne Bollinger Dinner.

The event was hosted by Bastien Mariani, France and export area manager at Champagne Bollinger, and was sold out.

The Champagne House of Bollinger was established in 1829 by Jacques Bollinger and Paul Renaudin. Over the years the vineyard holdings have been steadily increased with the largest expansion taking place under the stewardship of Lily Bollinger. She ran the company between 1941 and 1977 and today it is managed by her great-nephew, Ghislain de Montgolfier.

Bollinger has a reputation for producing muscular champagnes with body, depth and power, and is today considered one of the “great” champagne houses. Seventy per cent of the grapes come from the firm’s own vineyards. Eighty per cent of the harvest is barrel-fermented, with the wines being kept on their yeast lees for an extended period of time (in the case of the RD, around 10 years).

Bollinger produces classic, complex, Pinot-Noir dominated champagnes with the ability to age gracefully for many years.

The talented team at Risette prepared an exquisite menu to complement the varied Bollinger champagnes. The menu comprised delicate seafood and meat dishes, juxtaposed with bright, fruity flavours and Asian-inspired ingredients.

Bollinger Champagne is exclusively imported by FBIC and is available through Farsonsdirect (Mdina Road, Mrieħel) and www.farsonsdirect.com.

For reservations, call 2122 4821 or e-mail info@casaellul.com.