The 72nd edition of the national league was one of the most memorable in the history of the competition.

It was certainly one of the most interesting campaigns of the post-war era.

Every match was vital and as the competition progressed, seven of the eight Premier clubs were involved in both the race for the championship and in the relegation battle.

In the end, only four points separated the champions from the relegated team.

That season apart from Ta’ Qali, four matches out of 52 were played at Marsa, while another two were played at Pace Grasso. This was the first and only time that the old Paola ground hosted Premier League matches.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta