Moët & Chandon Impérial Ice three-litre bottles are being recalled due to the "possible presence of hard drug MDMA (ecstasy)".

The bottles are sold online by private individuals.

The recall is being made following intoxications in other EU states.

The authorities noted that there are currently no incidents reported in Malta but they are closely monitoring the situation.

It is believed that the bottles were tampered with and may have also been completely emptied of champagne and then filled with pure liquid MDMA.

"We kindly ask consumers who have purchased this product online not to consume such product," they said.

The three-litre bottles in question have lot number LAJ7QAB6780004.