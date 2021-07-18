Tadej Pogacar won a second successive Tour de France on Sunday, hailing his victory as “an incredible adventure” as Wout van Aert claimed the final stage on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after three weeks of thrilling action.

Pogacar stole in at the 11th hour to win the 2020 edition, but this year he stamped his authority in the first week before he pulled on the yellow jersey beneath the Arc de Triomphe as the undisputed champion, aged just 22.

“We did it,” he said with a huge smile.

“It was one thing last year, the first win, I didn’t cry this year,” he said glowing in his big moment and thanking everyone with his parents and siblings all present.

“I hope we can all come back next year without masks.

“It’s been an incredible adventure being part of this cycling family,” he said dedicating his latest triumph to “all cycling fans everywhere.”

