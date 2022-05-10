The final act of the 2021/2022 MFA Women’s League season will champions Birkirkara wrap up their winning campaign face second-place Swieqi United. Mġarr United, currently sitting third, will cross swords with San Ġwann while Raiders Lija and Kirkop United will take on each other in the other game.

Wednesday’s early kick-off for Birkirkara and Swieqi United will allow time for the official presentation after the game as the Stripes will be presented the league’s trophy for the 10th time in their history.

Despite having already made sure of the title, Birkirkara will be looking to extend their league unbeaten run to 68 matches – just one game away from the domestic record set by Hibernians.

