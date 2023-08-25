BIRKIRKARA 11-0 LIJA ATHLETIC

Giusti 9, 17, 52; Grosso 23, 54, 75, Sultana 32, 45; Garcia 56, Said 73, Mifsud 89.

Birkirkara started their quest to a 12th women’s title with a big win over Lija Athletic at the Centenary Stadium, on Thursday.

Under the guidance of Jose Borg, the Stripes broke little sweat to score 11 goals against one of the two new additions to this year’s championship.

Youth goalkeeper Erika Muscat was handed a start between the sticks with upcoming defender Valentina Rapa partnering Charlene Zammit at the back.

