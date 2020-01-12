The Gozo College Rabat Primary Student Council and the Eko Skola Committee joined forces with the Victoria Scout Group to organise a 7.5km hike for the students a day before the beginning of the second scholastic term. The hike started from San Lawrenz, taking the students as far as Dwejra Bay and beyond. The aim of the three-hour activity was to create more awareness towards the local environment and to show solidarity with the Australian people who are experiencing bushfires. The students were accompanied by teachers and parents.