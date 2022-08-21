VALLETTA 1

Dimech 57

HIBERNIANS 1

Llerna 61

VALLETTA

A.Guarnone-6; E. Ruiz-7, J. Borg-7, T. Caruana-6.5, S. Dimech-6.5 (68 E. Sala), O. Akpoveta-6.5 (76 A Zammit), C. Gauci-6.5 (93 J. Willy), E. Pena Beltre-7, B. Kamdem-6.5, B. Paiber-6.5, K. Bevis-6 (83 J. Ngong).

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone-7; F. Apap-7, G. Llerena-7, Thaylor-6 (83 G. Mensah), J. Grech-6, J. Degabriele-6.5, B. Kristensen-6 (58 A. Agius-6), G. Artiles-6, Y. Muritala-6 (88 J. Morillas), A. Diakite-7, R. Soares-7.

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Diakite, Akpoveta, Ruiz, Gauci, Muritala, Soares.

BOV Player of the Match Gonzalo Llerna (Hibernians).

Defending champions Hibernians started their title defence with a 1-1 draw against Valletta at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

In a pulsating and feisty encounter, Valletta and Hibernians cancelled each other with two goals scored in the space of four minutes through Shaun Dimech and Gonzalo Llerna.

Hibernians’ coach Andrea Pisanu deployed his strongest formation with Bjorn Kristensen captaining the side.

For much of the first half, the Paolites operated with transitions while in the second 45 minutes they exchanged proceedings more with their opponents.

