Captain Samir Handanovic celebrated a ‘special moment’ as he lifted Inter’s first Serie A trophy in 11 years on Sunday in front of home fans after winning the season finale against Udinese 5-1.

Antonio Conte’s side had sealed their 19th ‘Scudetto’ with four games to spare and were able to play their final game of the season with 1,000 celebrating supporters in the San Siro.

“There is great emotion, joy, happiness,” said 36-year-old Handanovic after a game which also saw him overtake Walter Zenga as the goalkeeper with the most league appearances for the club with 329.

The Slovenian stopper joined the club in 2012 after eight seasons with Udinese, and had never won a trophy with Inter.

