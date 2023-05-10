Milan is gearing up for its biggest local derby in a generation as two of Europe’s grand old clubs face off on Wednesday in a blockbuster Champions League semi-final.

Two clashes full of colour, noise and drama await in one of the continent’s football capitals, Milan and Inter battling at the San Siro for the chance to take the Italian city’s European trophy tally to 22.

Milan and Inter are no longer true giants like the other semi-final’s contenders Real Madrid and Manchester City but Wednesday’s match will be unbeatable for atmosphere and played in one of football’s most evocative arenas.

“The atmosphere at the stadium is incredible… Everyone here is a fan, men and women alike. The pressure is there all the time,” said Milan defender Pierre Kalulu in an interview with AFP.

