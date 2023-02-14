A leading Liverpool fans’ group said supporters were left fearing for their lives at last year’s Champions League final after a report into the chaos in Paris found UEFA responsible for “failures which almost led to disaster.”

Real Madrid’s 1-0 win at the Stade de France on May 28 was overshadowed by events surrounding European football’s showpiece event.

Kick-off was delayed by 37 minutes as fans struggled to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks on approach.

Police then fired tear gas towards thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter to the stadium.

